Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) Short Interest Update

Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the March 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Woori Financial Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,992,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WF opened at $34.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21. Woori Financial Group has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment accounts; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

