World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $188.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $189.96 and a 200 day moving average of $207.11. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $123.17 and a 1-year high of $265.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 20.09 and a quick ratio of 20.09.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.69, for a total transaction of $48,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WRLD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

