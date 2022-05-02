Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

WH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.75.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $87.96 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $65.24 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.28. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 36.78%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

