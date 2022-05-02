Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Up 29.9% in April

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of WYNMY stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21. Wynn Macau has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

