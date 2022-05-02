Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 438.00% from the stock’s current price.

Xenetic Biosciences stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.53. Xenetic Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $5.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter worth $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 106.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 53,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences in the third quarter worth $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

