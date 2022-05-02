Xinyi Glass (XYIGF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS: XYIGF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/27/2022 – Xinyi Glass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/21/2022 – Xinyi Glass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2022 – Xinyi Glass was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – Xinyi Glass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/6/2022 – Xinyi Glass was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/29/2022 – Xinyi Glass was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is a manufacturer of glass product. The company's product consists of float glass, automobile glass, engineering glass and electronic Glass. It serves automobile as well as construction sector. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong. "

Shares of XYIGF opened at $2.20 on Monday. Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $4.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

