XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $69.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 247.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:XOMA traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,911. XOMA has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $225.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26.

XOMA ( NASDAQ:XOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $35.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.84 million. XOMA had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 14.57%.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $70,216.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,553,569. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOMA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA during the 4th quarter worth about $680,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in XOMA by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 16,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XOMA by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in XOMA by 276.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XOMA by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the period. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

