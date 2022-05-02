Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Short Interest Update

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the March 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 397,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS opened at $3.01 on Monday. XOS has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that XOS will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total value of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth $53,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in XOS in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in XOS in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

