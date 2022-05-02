XOS (XOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. XOS has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 million. On average, analysts expect XOS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.96. 330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,282. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. XOS has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

In other news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XOS by 871.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 479,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in XOS during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in XOS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of XOS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of XOS by 709.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 80,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

XOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XOS in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

About XOS

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

