Xperi (XPER) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Xperi has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $214.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 16.45% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS.

XPER stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. Xperi has a fifty-two week low of $15.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.74%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XPER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,419,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $310,490,000 after acquiring an additional 106,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,891,000 after buying an additional 233,361 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 582,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 565,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,583,000 after buying an additional 271,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xperi by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after buying an additional 112,797 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

