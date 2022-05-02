XPO Logistics (XPO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 9th. Analysts expect XPO Logistics to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. XPO Logistics has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.000-$5.450 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.00-5.45 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect XPO Logistics to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $53.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.00. XPO Logistics has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $90.78.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,468,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 940,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,816,000 after buying an additional 49,970 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 230.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 81,897 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on XPO. Citigroup decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.12.

XPO Logistics Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.