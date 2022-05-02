Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in April

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCYGet Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. Yamaha has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $69.46.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Yamaha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Yamaha Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

