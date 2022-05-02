Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Short Interest Up 30.0% in April

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS YAMCY opened at $38.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.20. Yamaha has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $69.46.
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Yamaha from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.
