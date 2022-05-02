Yamana Gold Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) – Analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Yamana Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.28.

AUY opened at $5.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a P/E/G ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.43. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

