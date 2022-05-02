Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.67.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AUY. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,036,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after buying an additional 11,803,111 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 243.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,164,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,621,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,706,000 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $12,678,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $12,907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

