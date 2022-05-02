Yamana Gold Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Yamana Gold in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.75 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on YRI. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$60.58.

TSE:YRI opened at C$7.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.89. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$8.05.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$635.16 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Daniel Racine sold 10,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$62,062.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 628,130 shares in the company, valued at C$3,592,903.60. Also, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.72, for a total transaction of C$36,733.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$770,575.52. Insiders sold 232,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,880 over the last three months.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.86%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

