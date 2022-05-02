Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) to announce $14.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yatra Online’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.60 million to $15.30 million. Yatra Online reported sales of $13.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Yatra Online will report full year sales of $45.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.86 million to $46.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $84.42 million, with estimates ranging from $82.87 million to $86.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yatra Online.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative net margin of 50.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.21%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 1.2% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 450.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 45.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ YTRA opened at $1.74 on Monday. Yatra Online has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $108.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

