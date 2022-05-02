Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS YLLXF opened at $5.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.42.
Yellow Cake Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yellow Cake (YLLXF)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.