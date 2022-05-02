Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Short Interest Update

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 31st total of 196,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS YLLXF opened at $5.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88. Yellow Cake has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.42.

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

