Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) will post $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yum China’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.78. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.98. Yum China has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $69.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 20.96%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

