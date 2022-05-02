Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ CTIB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,849. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Yunhong CTI (Get Rating)
Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.
