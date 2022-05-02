Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,700 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the March 31st total of 59,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CTIB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.91. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,849. Yunhong CTI has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01.

Get Yunhong CTI alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yunhong CTI in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTIB Get Rating ) by 164.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yunhong CTI (Get Rating)

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yunhong CTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunhong CTI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.