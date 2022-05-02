Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZWRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZWRK. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Z-Work Acquisition by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Z-Work Acquisition by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in Z-Work Acquisition by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in Z-Work Acquisition by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Investments L P lifted its position in Z-Work Acquisition by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 58,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZWRK opened at $9.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76. Z-Work Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

