Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. ABM Industries reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year sales of $7.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.63 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.90 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.15. ABM Industries had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In other news, Director Linda Chavez sold 2,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $92,629.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total transaction of $425,347.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,374 shares of company stock worth $915,090. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ABM Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,841,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,858,000 after purchasing an additional 369,857 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ABM Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,919,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,811,000 after acquiring an additional 108,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,146,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,669 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,699,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,516,000 after purchasing an additional 275,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,604,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 261,413 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABM Industries stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 41.71%.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

