Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $494.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) to announce $494.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $488.65 million to $499.90 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $279.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $496.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 3.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

ALGT opened at $155.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $132.03 and a twelve month high of $244.42.

In other news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 630 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $116,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1,153.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

