Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.68) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Aquestive Therapeutics.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQST. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. 3,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,671. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.32 and a 52 week high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 3.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,618,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 195,685 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 35,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aquestive Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.