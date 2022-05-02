Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Aerogels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Aspen Aerogels reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 113%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels will report full year earnings of ($1.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.70). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aspen Aerogels.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.11). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 38.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASPN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

NYSE:ASPN opened at $21.60 on Monday. Aspen Aerogels has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $65.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.99 million, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, major shareholder Koch Industries Inc purchased 1,791,986 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Gervis bought 135,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $4,500,014.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 840.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

