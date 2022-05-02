Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.79) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.58). Cardlytics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 102.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $90.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 48.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $42,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $350,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,025 shares of company stock worth $1,706,517 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 232.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 11.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.32. Cardlytics has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $142.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

