Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Energizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Energizer reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energizer will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Energizer.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 67.03%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energizer from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 14.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Energizer by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Energizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,594,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Energizer by 11.0% in the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $30.29 on Monday. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

