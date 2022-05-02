Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $133.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on EVOP shares. Citigroup upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,302. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. EVO Payments has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.00, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director Gregory S. Pope acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 13,523.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in EVO Payments by 216.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 43.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

