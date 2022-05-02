Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Freeline Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.
Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25).
Shares of FRLN stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $663,000. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Freeline Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.