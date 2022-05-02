Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.90). Freeline Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.98) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($1.47). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($0.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.25).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.21.

Shares of FRLN stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRLN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $663,000. 47.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

