Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) will post $1.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Genpact reported sales of $946.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full-year sales of $4.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

G has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G stock opened at $40.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genpact has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $54.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

