Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) will post ($1.29) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.84). Global Blood Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.57) to ($2.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.74) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on GBT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $30.70 on Monday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.61 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

