Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hawaiian Electric Industries’ earnings. Hawaiian Electric Industries posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.27 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

HE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Shares of HE stock opened at $41.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $41.44. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 1 year low of $37.94 and a 1 year high of $45.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.22%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.