Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.54 Million

Brokerages expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) will report sales of $294.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.00 million. Heidrick & Struggles International reported sales of $259.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Heidrick & Struggles International.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 6.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HSII shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of HSII opened at $31.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock has a market cap of $630.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $204,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 3,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $150,652.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,777 shares of company stock valued at $391,527. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,387,000 after purchasing an additional 179,930 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 177,114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 264,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,758 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 187,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 148,285 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

