Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hilltop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.57. Hilltop posted earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilltop will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hilltop.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $316.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.49 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HTH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilltop from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.26.

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $25.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $39.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 36.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 20,554 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hilltop by 950.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 33,181 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Hilltop by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

