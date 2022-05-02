Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll Rand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.45. Ingersoll Rand also reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ingersoll Rand.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.31. 30,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,732. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $43.55 and a 12-month high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $1,658,229.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,105 shares of company stock valued at $4,248,009. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

