Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to Post $1.99 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) will announce $1.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.96 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.43.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $144.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 52.60, a current ratio of 52.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.63. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52 week low of $144.50 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.51%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

