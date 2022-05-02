Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities analysts expect Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) to announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lantheus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. Lantheus reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 354.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lantheus will report full year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lantheus.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $208.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.30 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 125.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

LNTH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $66.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $68.80.

In other news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,645 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $127,065.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,618 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,663 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 153.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 69,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 42,166 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 299.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 22,855 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at $516,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Lantheus by 1.6% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 495,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Lantheus by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,262,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

