Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $116.17 Million

Brokerages expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) will post sales of $116.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $110.20 million to $119.30 million. Monarch Casino & Resort reported sales of $97.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $463.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $451.80 million to $469.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $484.40 million, with estimates ranging from $474.40 million to $489.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 18.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $70.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $56.35 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.08.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.