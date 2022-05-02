Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) will report ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Myovant Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.89) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($2.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYOV shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE MYOV opened at $9.31 on Friday. Myovant Sciences has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $874.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $26,485.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 8,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $83,620.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 276,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,586.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,992 shares of company stock worth $192,079 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 247.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

