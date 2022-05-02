Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.50 Per Share

Brokerages expect Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Natera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.74) and the highest is ($1.37). Natera posted earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 102.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year earnings of ($6.05) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.84) to ($5.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.83) to ($4.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTRA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $32,309.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,229.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $379,131,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth about $83,446,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 160.0% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,887,000 after purchasing an additional 800,134 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,055,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,514,000 after purchasing an additional 718,619 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the third quarter worth about $73,013,000.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $35.12 on Monday. Natera has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.52.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

