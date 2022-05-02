Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.52 Million

Equities analysts expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) to post sales of $125.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $123.80 million to $127.35 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $121.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $511.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $522.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $577.19 million, with estimates ranging from $536.60 million to $608.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $117.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $42.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $9.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 0.74. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $54.74.

In other NeoGenomics news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 69.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in NeoGenomics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

