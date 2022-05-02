Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) to report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Novan reported earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.83). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.99) to ($1.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 152.89% and a negative net margin of 1,003.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS.

NOVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $2.95 on Friday. Novan has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39.

In other news, Director John W. Palmour bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,000 shares of company stock worth $70,480. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Novan by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novan during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a pre-commercial nitric oxide-based pharmaceutical company, focuses on dermatology and anti-infective therapies. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

