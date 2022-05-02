Zacks: Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for O2Micro International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. O2Micro International reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that O2Micro International will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow O2Micro International.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O2Micro International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. F3Logic LLC bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O2Micro International by 34.5% in the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,849,000 after acquiring an additional 630,203 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 38.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $93.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.78. O2Micro International has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $8.04.

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

