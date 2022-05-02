Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings. OraSure Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 380%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.05). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on OSUR. TheStreet cut OraSure Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.46. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $13.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,474 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 26,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,893,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,737,000 after purchasing an additional 160,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 300,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 52,555 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

