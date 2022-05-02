Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Rapid7’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Rapid7 posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 433.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rapid7.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

RPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.56.

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $29,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,290 shares in the company, valued at $595,336.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,008 shares of company stock valued at $5,660,472 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $95.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -36.18 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $72.96 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

