Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($9.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.34) to ($8.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($7.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($6.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share.

RETA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

RETA stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

