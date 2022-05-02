Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($9.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.34) to ($8.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($7.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.26) to ($6.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reata Pharmaceuticals.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.90) earnings per share.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.
RETA stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $22.71 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average is $47.56.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
