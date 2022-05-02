Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 52.72%. The company had revenue of $17.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.16 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 57,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 34,078 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 23,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 20,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

SCM stock traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,350. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.63. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $266.92 million, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 64.74%.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

