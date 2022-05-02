Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Zimmer Biomet posted earnings per share of $1.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will report full year earnings of $6.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zimmer Biomet.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.58.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $120.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $178.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

