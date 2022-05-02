Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $374,974,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $165,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $104,503,000.

ZWS stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

