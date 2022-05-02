Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions posted earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Zurn Water Solutions.
Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $374,974,000. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $165,047,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Zurn Water Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $104,503,000.
ZWS stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.68. Zurn Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $23.83 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.
About Zurn Water Solutions (Get Rating)
Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.
