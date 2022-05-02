Zacks: Analysts Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $983.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) to report sales of $983.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $998.00 million and the lowest is $969.00 million. Acuity Brands reported sales of $899.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.07 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Acuity Brands.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The electronics maker reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $909.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AYI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth $93,889,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 345,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,925,000 after buying an additional 287,170 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 746,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $129,478,000 after buying an additional 273,722 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $26,006,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $24,294,000. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AYI opened at $172.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Acuity Brands has a fifty-two week low of $159.57 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.19. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

