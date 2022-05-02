Zacks: Analysts Expect Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.73 Million

Analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will post $141.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Azenta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $140.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $142.60 million. Azenta reported sales of $286.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azenta will report full-year sales of $588.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $587.70 million to $589.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $687.47 million, with estimates ranging from $684.94 million to $690.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Azenta.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. Azenta had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. Azenta’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

AZTA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azenta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of AZTA opened at $74.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Azenta has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

